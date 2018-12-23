El PSOE lidera la intención de voto con un 23,5%, seguido por Ciudadanos, con un 22,7%; el PP, con un 21,8%; y Unidos Podemos, con un 15,2%, en una encuesta en la que destaca la irrupción de Vox, que entra con un 7,8.
El barómetro de LaSexta refleja también que más de la mitad de los consultados, un 55,9%, está a favor de un adelanto electoral.
Ante la pregunta de quién cree que va a ser el próximo presidente del Gobierno, un 42% responde que Pedro Sánchez, mientras que un 23,3% se decanta por Pablo Casado, un 16,8% lo hace por Albert Rivera y un 3,8% por Pablo Iglesias.
Los encuestados se decantan en sus preferencias como jefe del Ejecutivo por Pedro Sánchez con un 36,2%, seguido por Albert Rivera con un 20,0%, Pablo Casado con un 17,3% y Pablo Iglesias con un 16,8%.
Respecto a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, un 46,2% espera que no salgan adelante frente a un 45,2% que se muestra favorable a que se aprueben con el apoyo del PDeCat, PNV y Esquerra Republicana.
