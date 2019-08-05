Público
Encuesta Opine: ¿Puede Felipe VI dar su opinión sobre la formación de Gobierno? 

El rey cree que "lo mejor" es que los partidos políticos pacten para sacar adelante la formación del Gonierno. "Esperemos que haya margen para que los partidos que tienen la confianza de los ciudadanos después de las últimas elecciones puedan encontrar una solución", afirma. ¿Es deseable que el rey opine sonre el asunto?

La fallida investidura de Pedro Sánchez es el resultado de la última ronda de consultas de Felipe VI. / Europa Press

Pedro Sánchez con Felipe VI antes de la fallida investidura en junio. Europa Press

El rey afirmó el domingo que, ante la situación de bloqueo político que vive el país para la formación de gobierno tras la investidura fallida del presidente del Ejecutivo en funciones y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, "lo mejor es encontrar una solución antes de ir a otras elecciones". Opine en nuestra encuesta: 

