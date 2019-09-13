Público
Encuesta | ¿Qué te parece la nueva donación de Amancio Ortega?

El dueño de Inditex ha anunciado que donará 90 millones de euros para la construcción de siete nuevas residencias de mayores proyectadas por la Xunta.

Amancio Ortega en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS

Amancio Ortega ha anunciado que donará 90 millones de euros la construcción para la construcción de siete nuevas residencias de mayores proyectadas por la Xunta en las ciudades gallegas. Sus donaciones para la Sanidad pública ya fueron muy polémicas en su momento. ¿Qué te parece en esta ocasión?

