Encuesta | ¿Eres partidario/a de que se haga un 'cordón sanitario' a la ultraderecha de Vox en el Parlamento?

La entrada de Vox en la Mesa del Congreso de los Diputados ha desatado un debate sobre implantar o no un 'cordón sanitario' al partido ultraderechista. 

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, flanqueado por Iván Espinosa de los Monteros y Javier Ortega Smith. (EFE)

Íñigo Errejon, en un artículo de opinión escrito para Público, considera que un  cordón sanitario no logrará evitar un ascenso aún mayor de la ultraderecha. 

La configuración de la Mesa del Congreso de los Diputados está en el centro del debate político en España. Y tú, ¿qué opinas al respecto?

