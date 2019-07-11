Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Investidura Encuesta: ¿Qué pasará tras la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez?

Mientras el secretario de Organización de Podemos Pablo Echenique asegura que Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias no han vuelto a hablar, la presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona, ha invitado al partido morado a "la reflexión" y ha recordado que la oferta de un gobierno de coalición con Unidas Podemos "ya no está sobre la mesa".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
22/07/2019.- El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en la primera jornada del debate de investidura que afronta el líder socialista y que puede desembocar en su elección como presidente del primer Eje

Encuesta: ¿Qué pasará tras la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez?. EFE/ Zipi

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad