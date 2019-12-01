El PSOE perdería tres escaños, el PP ganaría 10 y Vox contaría con siete diputados menos si se volvieran a repetir las elecciones generales, según un sondeo que publica el periódico ABC.
Se trata de la primera encuesta efectuada por GAD3 tras las elecciones del pasado 10 de noviembre, después de haber cerrado el PSOE una coalición con Podemos y tras haber negociaciones con los partidos independentistas.
Conforme a los datos de este sondeo, el PSOE, con el 27,7% de los votos, bajaría a 117 diputados; el PP, con el 23%, conseguiría ascender a 99, y Vox con el 14,1% de sufragios, al perder siete parlamentarios, se quedaría con 45.
Más País mantendrían sus tres diputados
Unidas Podemos, contaría con el 13% de votos obtendría 34 escaños, uno menos de los logrados el pasado 10 de noviembre, mientras que Cs, con el 6,5%, conseguiría 9, también uno menos. Más País mantendrían sus tres diputados con el 1,8 % de votos; ERC, el 3,4% y 14 escaños, uno menos; JpCat seguiría con ocho representantes con el 2%; el PNV (1,6%) sumaría 7, uno más; y Bildu (1%) sacaría cuatro, con lo que perdería uno.
El resto de partidos minoritarios mantendrían el mismo número de diputados salvo el BNG que lograría un escaño más, hasta 2. Así, CC, dos; Navarra Suma, dos; PRC, uno y Teruel Existe, uno.
El PSOE, UP y Más País obtendrían 154 escaños, frente a los 155 del PP, Cs, Vox y Navarra Suma. El sondeo ha sido mediante entrevista telefónica a 1.802 personas mayores de 18 años, entre los días 19 y 27 de noviembre, y presenta un margen de error de +/-2,4%.
