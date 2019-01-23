Público
La encuesta, elaborada a partir de 2.332 entrevistas telefónicas, indica que el 59% de los españoles son partidarios de la convocatoria inmediata de elecciones generales. El PSOE las ganaría con el 23,7% de los votos.

Estimación de voto para elecciones generales - Encuesta de Metroscopia para '20minutos'

Un sondeo elaborado por Metroscopia para los grupos Joly y Henneo señala que si este miércoles se celebraran unas elecciones generales, el PSOE las ganaría con el 23,7% de los votos, aunque la suma de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox llegaría al 49%.

Según la encuesta, realizada entre el 9 y el 15 de enero a partir de 2.332 entrevistas telefónicas, el segundo partido en votos sería el PP, con el 19,1%, seguido de Ciudadanos (17,8%), Podemos (17,1%) y Vox (12,1%).

Por otra parte, la encuesta indica que el 59% de los españoles son partidarios de la convocatoria inmediata de elecciones generales.

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, es el político más valorado, con un 42% de aprobación, seguido del socialista Pedro Sánchez, con el 38%; el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, con el 29%; el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, con el 27%; y, por último, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, con el 17%.

