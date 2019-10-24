Público
El 23 de noviembre de 1975 enterraban al dictador Francisco Franco en el Valle de los Caídos. Durante 43 años presidió la basílica sin que nadie le molestase. Hasta que el 28 de junio de 2018 Pedro Sánchez anunció que ese mes de julio Franco saldría del Valle de los Caídos. Finalmente, su salida se producirá 15 meses después, un jueves 24 de octubre.

20/10/2019.- Una mujer sostiene un paraguas en el Valle de los Caídos, el mausoleo que contiene los restos del ex dictador Francisco Franco. / REUTERS (Susana Vera)

