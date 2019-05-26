Público
Elecciones 26-M Encuesta de la Televisión de Galicia: los alcaldes del cambio no revalidarían mayorías y el PSOE ganaría en cinco de siete ciudades

Una encuesta a pie de urna para la CRTVG vaticina que Martiño Noriega y Xulio Ferreiro (alcaldes de Santiago de Compostela y A Coruña) se verán superados por PSOE el primero, y por PSOE y PP, el segundo. El alcalde de Ferrol, Jorge Suárez, quedaría muy lejos, a casi un tercio del resultado del Partido Popular. El socialista Abel Caballero arrasaría en Vigo, donde ya es alcalde, y el BNG doblaría el resultado de la segunda fuerza, el PP, en Pontevedra.

Los alcaldes de A Coruña, Xulio Ferreiro; de Santiago de Compostela, Martiño Noriega y el de Ferrol, Jorge Suárez, antes de la rueda de prensa en la que han informado sobre la situación de las conversaciones de En Marea con Podemos Galicia. EFE/Xoán Rey

Una encuesta a pie de urna para la Televisión de Galicia vaticina que ninguno de los tres alcaldes del cambio en esta región no podrán revalidar mayorías en sus respectivas ciudades. Martiño Noriega y Xulio Ferreiro (alcaldes de Santiago de Compostela y A Coruña) se verán superados por el PSOE, y por socialistas y PP, respectivamente [Aquí, toda la información de la jornada electoral, en directo].

El alcalde de Ferrol, Jorge Suárez, quedaría muy lejos, a casi un tercio del resultado del Partido Popular. El socialista Abel Caballero arrasaría en Vigo, donde ya es alcalde, y el BNG doblaría el resultado de la segunda fuerza, el PP, en Pontevedra.

