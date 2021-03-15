Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Cómo valoras la decisión de Pablo Iglesias de encabezar la candidatura de Unidas Podemos en Madrid?

Elecciones a la Comunidad de Madrid Encuesta: ¿Cómo valoras la decisión de Pablo Iglesias de encabezar la candidatura de Unidas Podemos en Madrid?

Iglesias deja el Gobierno para disputar a Ayuso la Comunidad de Madrid y propone a Yolanda Díaz como vicepresidenta y candidata de Unidas Podemos a las próximas generales.

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias.
Pablo Iglesias en una comparecencia como vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030. EFE

