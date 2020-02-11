Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Cómo valoras la medida del Gobierno de prohibir la apología del franquismo?

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Encuesta: ¿Cómo valoras la medida del Gobierno de prohibir la apología del franquismo?

La vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, ha comunicado este lunes que el Gobierno prohibirá el enaltecimiento de la dictadura franquista y recogerá en el Código Penal la prohibición de la apología o exaltación de la dictadura franquista y sus crímenes.

Franquistes a l'accés del cementiri de Mingorrubio durant les protestes per l'exhumació del dictador. EFE
Personas concentradas el día de la exhumación de Franco en Mingorrubio - EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú