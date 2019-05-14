El presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, ha anunciado que Enric Morera continuará como presidente de Les Corts Valencianes, según ha adelantado el diario Las Provincias. Los líderes del tripartito —PSPV, Compromís y Podemos— han iniciado hoy su primera reunión para negociar la continuidad del Gobierno que nació tras el pacto del Botánico. La renovación del dirigente nacionalista, según informa el citado medio, se debe a la complicación que genera una Cámara con seis partidos, tras la entrada de Vox.
Esta reunión a tres bandas se trata de una primera toma de contacto entre las tres formaciones presididas por Ximo Puig (PSPV-PSOE), Mónica Oltra (Compromís) y Rubén Martínez Dalmau (Podemos), pero la ocupación de los cargos del nuevo Ejecutivo no se decidirá hasta que no pasen las elecciones municipales del 26 de mayo.
