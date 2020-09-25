MADRID
Felipe VI ha llamado al presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, para decirle que le "hubiera gustado estar en Barcelona" tras la entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces, tal y como han informado varios medios citando fuentes jurídicas.
Carlos Lesmes ha expresado el "enorme pesar" por la ausencia del jefe del Estado en una ceremonia que ha terminado al grito de "¡Viva el Rey!". "Sentimos un enorme pesar por esta ausencia", ha apelado el presidente del CGPJ para añadir: "Sean cuales sean las circunstancias que lo han motivado".
Por su parte, la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha explicado este viernes que al Ejecutivo le compete "refrendar políticamente" las actuaciones y posiciones que mantiene el rey, pero no ha querido aclarar los motivos que justifican la ausencia de Felipe VI en el acto judicial, y ha hablado de "razones del día a día", que "se han convertido en novedad política por una razón ajena al jefe del Estado y al Gobierno de España".
"Le agradecemos mucho a Felipe VI que sepa estar siempre en su sitio, que es el de la neutralidad política. Y son razones que ocupan al día a día, y que en este caso se han convertido en novedad política por una razón desde luego ajena al rey y al Gobierno de España", ha asegurado este viernes.
