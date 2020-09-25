Estás leyendo: Felipe VI llama a Lesmes tras su ausencia en el acto de los nuevos jueces: "Me hubiera gustado estar en Barcelona"

Público
Público

Entrega de despachos Felipe VI llama a Lesmes tras su ausencia en el acto de los nuevos jueces: "Me hubiera gustado estar en Barcelona"

Carlos Lesmes ha expresado el "enorme pesar" por la no presencia del monarca en el acto judicial celebrado este viernes. 

21/09/2020.- El rey de España, Felipe VI, durante su intervención de este lunes en la cumbre virtual con la que se conmemora el 75 aniversario de la ONU y en la que participaron mediante mensajes en vídeo varias decenas de jefes de Estado. EFE/ Francisco
Felipe VI durante su intervención en una cumbre de la ONU. EFE/Francisco Gómez /Casa De S. M. El Rey

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Felipe VI ha llamado al presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, para decirle que le "hubiera gustado estar en Barcelona" tras la entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces, tal y como han informado varios medios citando fuentes jurídicas. 

Carlos Lesmes ha expresado el "enorme pesar" por la ausencia del jefe del Estado en una ceremonia que ha terminado al grito de "¡Viva el Rey!". "Sentimos un enorme pesar por esta ausencia", ha apelado el presidente del CGPJ para añadir: "Sean cuales sean las circunstancias que lo han motivado".

Por su parte, la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha explicado este viernes que al Ejecutivo le compete "refrendar políticamente" las actuaciones y posiciones que mantiene el rey, pero no ha querido aclarar los motivos que justifican la ausencia de Felipe VI en el acto judicial, y ha hablado de "razones del día a día", que "se han convertido en novedad política por una razón ajena al jefe del Estado y al Gobierno de España".

"Le agradecemos mucho a Felipe VI que sepa estar siempre en su sitio, que es el de la neutralidad política. Y son razones que ocupan al día a día, y que en este caso se han convertido en novedad política por una razón desde luego ajena al rey y al Gobierno de España", ha asegurado este viernes.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público