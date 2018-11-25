Público
Entrevista Albert Rivera: "Creo el Gobierno va a indultar a los independentistas para tener sus escaños"

En una entrevista en La Sexta, Albert Rivera habló del futuro del Gobierno, de Vox, del acuerdo de España con Reino Unido y de su falta de condena al Franquismo.

Albert Rivera, durante la entrevista.

Albert Rivera, en una entrevista en televisión, aseguró tener la certeza de que el Gobierno acabará indultando a los presos del procès: "Creo el Gobierno va a indultar a los independentistas para tener sus escaños".

En esa entrevista, el líder de Ciudadanos también habló del Franquismo, de Vox y del acuerdo con Reino Unido sobre Gibraltar. 

En cuanto a la negativa de Ciudadanos de votar a favor de la condena al Franquismo en el Senado, Rivera declaró que había trampa: Esa votación no sera solo condenar al Franquismo. En esa votación nos metieron el decretazo de la exhumación de Franco.

En cuanto a Vox, volvió a evitar catalogar al partido como una organización de extrema derecha: "Vox es un partido conservador". "Es un partido extraparlamentario que yo respeto", añadió.

Sobre el acuerdo al que España ha llegado con Reino Unido sobre Gibraltar para apoyar el brexit, Rivera criticó su falta de contenido: "Un acuerdo que no es vinculante es un mal acuerdo".

