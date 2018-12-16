Público
Entrevista Aznar: "Al PSOE de Sánchez no se le puede calificar de fuerza constitucional"

El expresidente del Gobierno ha declarado en una entrevista en el Diario de Mallorca que los partidos derechas deben competir entre ellos por el electorado pero sin llegar a dañarse.

El expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar, durante la presentación de su libro 'El futuro es hoy' en el Club Diario de Mallorca. EFE/Cati Cladera

El expresidente del Gobierno y del Partido Popular, Jose María Aznar, ha criticado duramente la postura actual del PSOE: "Al PSOE de Sánchez no se le puede calificar de fuerza constitucional".

Esta definición del PSOE viene a colación, según Aznar, de sus aliados electorales: "Está apoyado por los golpistas y por los secesionistas. Un Gobierno de un partido en minoría en el Congreso apoyado por independentistas y la extrema izquierda radical, no se puede calificar de partido constitucional".

Aznar, en un repaso a la actualidad, ha catalogado a Vox de populistas: "En España teníamos un populismo de izquierdas, muy claramente, y ahora ha surgido un grupo a la derecha", ha declarado en la entrevista de El Diario de Mallorca

La crisis de la derecha

Sobre la escisión de los votantes de derechas en varios partidos políticos, el expresidente considera que las diferentes fuerzas deben pactar y competir sin dañarse mutuamente: "Lo que hace falta es que compitan con inteligencia, sin dañarse, y que si llega un momento en que el fraccionamiento político obliga a buscar entendimientos, sean los más útiles para la sociedad".

Tampoco han faltado ataques al actual presidente del Gobierno: "Sánchez está empeorando a Zapatero, lo cual era prácticamente imposible", ha declarado Aznar. De igual manera, también catalogó a Trump de "populista".

En cuanto a la situación general de España, pese a no querer concretar, ha asegurado que no es buena: "La peor situación porque nunca se había cuestionado la unidad de España. Cuando cuestionas los valores esenciales del orden constitucional y la convivencia, estás jugando una partida de altísimo riesgo".

