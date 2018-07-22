El diputado de Junts per Catalunya (JxC) y expresidente de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana, Jordi Sànchez, ve con buenos ojos la moción de censura a Mariano Rajoy, que terminó desalojándolo de la Presidencia del Gobierno. "A [Pedro] Sánchez le agradezco que haya reconocido el conflicto político. Era mi obsesión: es la base del diálogo. Si Rajoy lo hubiera hecho en 2012 o 2013, no estaríamos aquí. Solo por eso ha valido la pena la moción de censura", ha declarado el político catalán en una entrevista concedida a El País, rebatiendo la opinión que manifestó en su día el expresident Carles Puigdemont.

"Dicho esto: lo de Estatuto no tiene sentido, forma parte del pasado y no es una solución. Parte de la ciudadanía catalana cree que se ha ganado legítimamente el derecho a decidir. La España autonómica tiene un techo de cristal. No da más de sí. ¿Qué puede tener de diferente un Estatuto respecto al de 2006? Su propuesta de reforma constitucional es poco razonable. Y además: ¿Y si sale el no? Yo votaría no, por ejemplo. El conflicto seguiría bloqueado", añade el parlamentario de JxC.

A la pregunta de si la ANC y la CUP creen que los catalanes ya han votado en un referéndum independentista, en referencia a la votación del 1 de octubre, dejó claro: "Soy un firme defensor del 1 de octubre. Ha tenido costes personales duros, pero sin él no habríamos llegado a que un presidente reconozca el conflicto. El 1-O es un mandato político y moral muy grande, pero no legal".



