El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, considera que la polémica sobre la censura parental es "un problema inventado por la ultraderecha que no existe" y que quiere desviar la atención sobre los problemas reales de la ciudadanía.
Sánchez, en una entrevista a TVE, lamentó que el Partido Popular se deje arrastrar por Vox a posiciones "radicales y extremistas" al plantear conflictos, divisiones y rupturas y pidió directamente a Pablo Casado que vuelva "al consenso democrático educativo que respeta la educación integral de nuestros hijos e hijas".
El jefe del Ejecutivo ha insistido en que este mismo lunes el consejero de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid, que gobierna el PP, ha indicado que no ha recibido quejas oficiales por escrito por charlas extracurriculares que se imparten en los centros educativos de la región, y sólo tiene constancia de alguna queja informal en las redes sociales
Además, ha asegurado, tras recordar que es padre de dos hijas que van a la escuela, que no se está hablando de un pin para evitar que los hijos puedan entrar en "páginas oscuras". "Aquí estamos hablando del colegio, de un centro educativo, de una comunidad educativa donde está representado el director, el AMPA, los estudiantes, la comunidad docente, que por cierto está haciendo un trabajo extraordinario. Y, en caso de problema, existe también la inspección", ha recalcado.
Sánchez ha recalcado que "aquí no hay pin que valga", al ser preguntado por cuál es el paso siguiente al plazo de un mes dado al Gobierno de Murcia para la retirada de la censura parental.
"¿Cuántos año lleva gobernando el PP en Murcia? Más de 20 años. ¿Han escuchado hablar al PP en Murcia del veto paternal? Pues claro que no. ¿Por qué ocurre eso? Ocurre por dos cuestiones. La primera porque Gobierna el PSOE en España y, por tanto, tienen que montar bronca por cualquier cosas. Y, en segundo lugar, y esto es lo preocupante es que la ultraderecha plantea conflictos, divisiones, rupturas, divisiones de consensos como es el educativo y arrastra a la derecha a posiciones radicales y extremistas", ha enfatizado.
