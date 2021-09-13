El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció que acudirá a la Mesa de Diálogo con Catalunya que, además, precisó que se celebrará este miércoles en Barcelona.

De esta forma, Sanchez desveló la dos incógnitas en cuanto a su presencia y la fecha de la reunión, asegurando que liderará la delegación del Gobierno de España, "y tendré la oportunidad de reunirme con el presidente de Catalunya y encontrarme con ambas delegaciones. Y espero que avancemos en esa línea de diálogo y reencuentro", añadió.

Sánchez indicó que su presencia quiere significar su apuesta personal por buscar "el diálogo y el reencuentro" con Catalunya, un objetivo que considera prioritario para el Gobierno.

Además, de esta forma, Sánchez accede a la petición del president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, que llevaba días exigiendo la presencia de Sánchez en la esta segunda reunión de la mesa de negociación, lo que no deja de ser un gesto significativo y una apuesta por el diálogo que propugna el partido republicano en este foro, en contra de su socio de Gobierno en Catalunya.

Además, Sánchez, en una entrevista en TVE, dio por hecho que no habrá acuerdo con la patronal sobre la subida del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI). "Me hubiese gustado que hubiese un acuerdo con la patronal sobre el SMI, no ha sido posible, por supuesto lo vamos a subir, el objetivo es lograr al final de la legislatura alcanzar el 60% del salario medio", afirmó.

No obstante, no quiso desvelar cuál será la propuesta del Ejecutivo para este año, ni si aceptará la senda de subida de tres años que proponen los sindicatos. Tampoco quiso contestar al envite lanzado por la vicepresidenta segunda, Yolanda Díaz, de que la decisión del acuerdo, al menos con los representantes de los trabajadores, estaba en manos de la mayoría socialista que hay en el Gobierno.

(Habrá ampliación)