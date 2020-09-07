El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, reveló este lunes que desde el mes de mayo se entablaron negociaciones con el Partido Popular para la renovación de las principales instituciones del Estado (CGPJ, Defensor del Pueblo o RTVE, entre otras) y que "se había llegado a un acuerdo al 99% que, incomprensiblemente el PP rompió en agosto", dijo.

Para el jefe del Ejecutivo, el PP tiene que explicar ese cambio de actitud e insistió en la necesidad de llevar a la práctica la renovación de estos órganos. "porque las instituciones necesitan una dosis extra de legitimidad", añadió.

Sánchez hizo esta afirmación en una entrevista en TVE en la que también aseguró que no tiene intención de hacer cambios en el Gobierno, porque dijo estar contento con el Gobierno de coalición, y aseguró que se mantienen los objetivos propuestos.

El presidente del Gobierno afirmó también que buscará aprobar unos Presupuestos incluyentes y de país, con clara orientación progresista, y aseguró que saldrán aprobados: "No me pongo en la situación de que no haya Presupuestos, sería inimaginable".

Es más, Sánchez aseguró que le gustaría sacar los Presupuestos con más de 176 escaños, "para demostrar que tenemos proyectos integradores". Y, ene este sentido, insistió en que no se trata de apostar por la vía de Ciudadanos o por la vía de sus socios de investidura, porque su objetivo es que sean unas Cuentas de país.

