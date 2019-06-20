Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Equo recurre el archivo de la denuncia por irregularidades en las primarias del PP en Castilla y León 

El juez, que admite pagos y firmas falsas, considera que los hechos no tienen relevancia penal. Desde el partido verde advierten que irán hasta el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) por estos procedimientos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El próximo presidente del PP de Castilla y León, el alcalde de Salamanca Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (d), tras conocer que ha vencido al alcalde de León, Antonio Silván, en las primarias. EFE/J.M.GARCIA

El presidente del PP de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (d). EFE/J.M.GARCIA

El partido verde Equo en Salamanca ha anunciado este jueves que han presentado un recurso contra el archivo de la denuncia por las irregularidades en las primarias del PP en Castilla y León. El juez, que admite pagos y firmas falsas, considera que los hechos no tienen relevancia penal. 

En concreto, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, presidente del PP en Castilla y León y Fernando Martínez Maíllo, ex coordinador general del partido, fueron acusados de haber falsificado 5.000 firmas y haber obtenido 500.000 euros en B para ganar las primarias de su partido.  

Por estos motivos, Ciudadanos, PSOE, IU, Equo y Podemos presentaron el pasado viernes una denuncia por corrupción. Una demanda que llegó poco después de que Cs pactara con los populares para que Mañueco se hiciera con la presidencia a cambio de varias alcaldías y diputaciones para la formación naranja.

Para el juez, "la finalidad de tales aportaciones no era financiar el partido, sino facilitar la participación de los afiliados en la jornada electoral de las elecciones primarias internas".

Sin embargo, desde Equo advierten de que irán hasta el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ya que el juez archivó la causa tan solo seis días después de admitirla a trámite, según consta en el recurso al que ha tenido acceso Público.  "Piden así la nulidad del auto ya que, además, "se les ha privado de hacer las alegaciones previas" y que no se quiso escuchar a un testigo voluntario.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad