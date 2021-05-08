Estás leyendo: ERC anuncia que iniciará la legislatura en Catalunya "con un Govern en solitario"

ERC anuncia que iniciará la legislatura en Catalunya "con un Govern en solitario"

El candidato de ERC a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciado este sábado que iniciarán la legislatura "con un Govern en solitario" ante la imposibilidad de avanzar "hacia un acuerdo definitivo" con JxCat.

Así la ha anunciado este sábado en una comparecencia ante los medios tras la reunión que ha mantenido la ejecutiva de ERC, después de que JxCat trasladase ayer públicamente que permitirían un Govern en solitario de los republicanos.

No obstante, Aragonès ha abierto la puerta a "continuar negociando" y seguir hablando para alcanzar un acuerdo "evitando la presión de una repetición electoral".

