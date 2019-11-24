El coordinador nacional de ERC y vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha asegurado que "la confianza ha desaparecido después de la campaña del 10N" del PSOE, y ha reclamado que PSOE y Unidas Podemos demuestren con hechos que pueden abordar el diálogo.
El vicepresidente pide a la militancia de ERC que avale el 'no' a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, según ha asegurado en una entrevista en El Periódico. El político ha afirmado que si hay un acuerdo para la investidura entre partidos querrá decir que se ha acordado "una mesa de negociación entre los representantes de las mayorías ciudadanas y parlamentarias. Es decir, entre los gobiernos".
"El PP encabeza la vía penal y represiva y el PSOE se le acercó mucho en campaña electoral. Por eso exigimos garantías", ha reclamado Aragonès, que ha añadido que no aceptarán chantajes.
Presupuestos
Sobre los Presupuestos de la Generalitat, el vicepresidente ha defendido que es más optimista que hace un año para aprobarlos y ha indicado que "el país, no el Govern, necesita Presupuestos".
Ha celebrado que el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, exprese su compromiso con las cuentas y ha reconocido que "hay margen para recaudar más" del IRPF, tal y como reclaman los comuns, con quienes aspira a pactar.
Aragonès ha destacado que el empresariado catalán "debe estar tranquilo", porque el Govern trabaja para que la economía genere competitividad.
