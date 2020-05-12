Estás leyendo: ERC de Badalona aprueba votar la "candidatura progresista" de Dolors Sabater

La carrera hacia la Alcaldía de Badalona comenzó el pasado 22 de abril con la dimisión del socialista Álex Pastor, que fue arrestado por conducir ebrio en pleno confinamiento.

La exalcaldesa de Badalona, Dolors Sabater (EP)
La exalcaldesa de Badalona, Dolors Sabater (EP)

La Asamblea de ERC en Badalona, Barcelona, ha aprobado votar la "candidatura progresista que sume 14 votos" representada por Dolors Sabater (Guanyem) en el Pleno de investidura de este martes para elegir la nueva Alcaldía en la ciudad.

ERC ha defendido que su prioridad es "evitar que el fascismo gobierne Badalona" y construir un gobierno fuerte que pueda encarar la crisis derivada del coronavirus; ha calificado de buen acuerdo el pacto de Alcaldía compartida entre PSC y Guanyem, y ha instado a ambas formaciones a encontrar una solución a sus discrepancias.

"Ahora es el momento de dejar las mochilas y poner los contadores a cero. Firmemos un acuerdo y vayamos al Pleno de investidura. No podemos fallar ahora", ha afirmado el presidente de ERC de Badalona, Alex Montornès, que ha sostenido que este acuerdo es el que la ciudad necesita.

