La reelegida presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, ha acudido al Palacio de la Zarzuela para entregar al rey la lista con los 19 partidos políticos que participarán en las consultas.

La diputada de EH Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua, junto al portavoz de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Gabriel Rufián (d. EUROPA PRESS

Los independentistas de Esquerra Republicana (ERC) y EH Bildu ya han avanzado que, fieles a su costumbre, no acudirán a la ronda de consultas que abrirá el rey con vistas a la sesión de investidura, y tampoco lo hará la CUP, que por primera vez tenía oportunidad de hacerlo y ha declinado esta opción.

La reelegida presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, ha acudido este miércoles al Palacio de la Zarzuela para dar cuenta al Jefe del Estado de la sesión constitutiva de la nueva Cámara surgida de las elecciones generales del pasado 10 de noviembre y para entregarle la lista con los 19 partidos políticos que participarán en las consultas.

En esa lista, por tanto, no aparecen ni ERC, ni Bildu, que vienen plantando a Felipe VI en la ronda de audiencias que realiza con los representantes políticos para constar si puede o no proponer un candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, pero tampoco la CUP, según confirmaron fuentes parlamentarias.

