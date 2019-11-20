Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Consulta a las bases ERC consultará el lunes a su militancia sobre la investidura de Pedro Sánchez

La pregunta de la consulta es: "¿Está de acuerdo con rechazar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez si previamente no hay un acuerdo para abordar el conflicto político con el Estado a través de una mesa de negociación?" 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Gabriel Rufián y la cúpula de ERC en la noche electoral del 10-N. (EFE)

Gabriel Rufián y la cúpula de ERC en la noche electoral del 10-N. (EFE)

"¿Está de acuerdo con rechazar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez si previamente no hay un acuerdo para abordar el conflicto político con el Estado a través de una mesa de negociación?". Esa será la pregunta que Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) formulará a sus bases el próximo lunes en una consulta interna para que la militancia decida si el partido apoya o no la investidura de Pedro Sánchez y, por tanto, la formación del Gobierno de coalición pactado entre el PSOE y Podemos.

La consulta se realizará mediante voto electrónico. La votación empezará a las nueve de la mañana del lunes y se cerrará a las 20.30 horas. A las 21.00 horas se conocerán los resultado, adelanta El Periódico de Catalunya.

Hasta ahora ERC se ha posicionado en el 'no' a Sánchez si éste no afronta una mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya. La abstención de los republicanos es clave y necesaria para que Sánchez resulte investido y se puedan evitar así unas terceras elecciones. 

(((Habrá ampliación)))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad