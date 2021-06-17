madrid
Esquerra Republicana intentará la próxima semana que el Pleno del Congreso inste al Gobierno a analizar el "activismo ideológico de la ultraderecha" en la Administración y los poderes del Estado, incluyendo la Justicia, y en las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad y el Ejército.
Así lo plantean los independentistas catalanes en la moción que someterán a votación en el hemiciclo y que es consecuencia de la interpelación que sobre el ascenso de la ultraderecha dedicó este miércoles su portavoz, Gabriel Rufián, al ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo.
En su iniciativa, a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, ERC reclama que el Gobierno realice "en el plazo máximo de un año, un informe sobre el activismo ideológico de la ultraderecha en la Administración General del Estado y en los poderes del Estado".
Además, fija un plazo máximo de seis meses para auditar, también por parte del Ejecutivo, "el activismo de ideologías antidemocráticas y la proliferación de los discursos del odio en el seno de las Fuerzas Armadas y Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado".
Y, en el tercer punto de la moción plantea que estos dos estudios sean remitidos al Congreso acompañados de las propuestas que actuación que se consideren oportunas al albur de lo que arrojen las dos investigaciones.
