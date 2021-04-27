madrid
A menos de un mes menos para agotar el plazo para investir a un nuevo president y evitar nuevas elecciones, la reunión de este martes entre ERC y JxCat en la cárcel de Lledoners podría desatascar las negociaciones.
El candidato de ERC a presidir la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, y el secretario general de Juntos, Jordi Sánchez, encabezan la primera reunión que aborda la estructura y el reparto de consejerías del nuevo Gobierno.
Por parte de ERC también participan el presidente parlamentario, Josep Maria Jové, y podría sumarse el líder del partido, Oriol Junqueras –detenido en Lledoners con Sánchez–. Por JxCat está su portavoz, Elsa Artadi, y el diputado José Ríos.
Se trata de la primera reunión formal donde participa Aragonés directamente. El equipo negociador de ERC aseguraba anoche, después de una nueva reunión en el Parlamento, que las conversaciones con Juntos "avanzan" y que en la última cita se ha "trabajado mucho".
Antes de la cumbre en Lledoners, los mecanismos de coordinación entre ERC y JxCat están "prácticamente cerrados", según las fuentes consultadas. Y añaden que las negociaciones por el plan de Gobierno están "avanzadas".
Las diferencias, sin embargo, continúan con el consenso estratégico y el papel que debe tener el Consejo para la República. "Seguimos trabajando para aproximar posiciones", comentaron fuentes de Juntos.
Desde Esquerra apuntaron que el eje social que debe tener el futuro Gobierno está prácticamente acordado y que las formaciones están intercambiando las últimas enmiendas. También han prosperado las conversaciones sobre el terreno económico y territorio.
En Junts han explicado que el eje social está "encarrilado" y que los espacios de coordinación están avanzados y pendientes de un "retorno formal". Sobre el eje económico han dicho que hay menos carpetas abiertas pero que hay que seguir hablando, mientras que sobre el eje institucional aún no han recibido ningún documento.
