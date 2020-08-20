Estás leyendo: ERC llama a tumbar en el Congreso el decreto del Gobierno del acuerdo de la FEMP

ERC llama a tumbar en el Congreso el decreto del Gobierno del acuerdo de la FEMP

Pere Aragonés acusa al Ejecutivo de querer "quedarse con los ahorros que son de los vecinos y patrimonio de los municipios" que servirán para afrontar las consecuencias de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Pere Aragonès, vicepresident del Govern i coordinador nacional d'ERC, en entrevista. ACN/Albert Cadenet
Pere Aragonès, coordinador de ERC./ ACN/Albert Cadenet

Madrid

EUROPA PRESS

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat y coordinador nacional de ERC, Pere Aragonès, anima a todas las fuerzas políticas a tumbar en el Congreso de los Diputados el decreto ley que recoge el acuerdo del Gobierno con la FEMP sobre la utilización de los remanentes, y ha instado a todos los ayuntamientos a "plantarse" para que no cedan sus ahorros al Ejecutivo central.

"Hacemos un llamamiento a todas las fuerzas políticas a que si el Gobierno no lo retira, lo tumben en el Congreso de los Diputados. Si son municipalistas, que rompan la disciplina de voto y tumben este real decreto ley", ha pedido Aragonès en declaraciones a los medios tras participar en una reunión de alcaldes de ERC en contra de la cesión de remanentes al Estado.

El dirigente de Esquerra Republicana ha afeado al Gobierno central querer "quedarse con estos ahorros que son de los vecinos y patrimonio del municipio" y que, a su juicio, servirán para afrontar las consecuencias de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Por ello, ha llamado a todos los ayuntamientos de Cataluña --no solo los de ERC-- a "plantarse y no ceder los remanentes", y ha pedido al Gobierno que derogue el real decreto ley.

Por su parte, el alcalde de Moià (Barcelona), Dionís Guiteras, ha avisado de que "no tienen ninguna garantía" de que el Estado les devuelva los recursos cedidos, y la alcaldesa de Sant Cugat de Vallès (Barcelona), Mireia Ingla, ha pedido la retirada del decreto y la flexibilización de la regla del gasto.

