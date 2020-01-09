Público
Público

ERC Junqueras dice que el Supremo ha situado a España "fuera de la ley europea"

El líder de ERC señala que seguirá "luchando por los derechos de los ciudadanos y por la libertad" tras la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de mantenerle en prisión.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante su turno de palabra en la última jornada del juicio al 'procés'. - EFE

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante su turno de palabra en la última jornada del juicio al 'procés'. - EFE

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha considerado que el Tribunal Supremo "ha situado al Estado fuera de la ley europea" con su decisión de mantenerle en prisión.

En su cuenta de twitter, Junqueras ha comentado la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de mantenerle en prisión, impidiendo que pueda asistir a la sesión plenaria del Parlamento Europeo del próximo lunes después de que la justicia europea le reconociera su condición de eurodiputado

"Hoy el TS ha situado al Estado fuera de la ley europea. En Europa dictaron justicia, en el Estado se dicta prisión y persecución. Pero la democracia siempre gana", ha escrito Junqueras. El líder republicano señala que seguirá "luchando por los derechos de los ciudadanos y por la libertad" y añade: "¡persistiremos!".

Torra: se violenta "el espíritu europeo de democracia"

Por su parte, el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, ha acusado al Estado español de "violentar el espíritu europeo de democracia y humanismo" al mantener en prisión a Junqueras. 

Lo ha dicho este jueves en el Palau de la Generalitat durante la clausura del acto de entrega de los premios de turismo del Govern. Ha afirmado que con la decisión del alto tribunal no solo se han vulnerado los derechos políticos del líder republicano, sino también de "miles de catalanes a los que no se ha respetado lo que han votado".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad