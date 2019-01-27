Público
ERC Maragall rechaza la lista unitaria independentista: "Los ciudadanos deben conocer las diferentes propuestas y votar"

El líder de ERC considera que no es positiva una lista unitaria porque se perdería la pluralidad de ideas.  

Ernest Maragall. EFE.

El candidato de ERC a la alcaldía de Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, ha rechazado este domingo concurrir a las elecciones municipales en una lista unitaria del independentismo porque cree que la ciudad saldría perdiendo, aunque ha extendido la mano a buscar la unidad de acción tras los comicios.

"No tenemos derecho a sustraer a los ciudadanos de Barcelona del derecho a elegir sobre qué entendemos por seguridad, por transporte público y por gestión económica y sobre la respuesta a dar al turismo y a la vivienda. Los ciudadanos deben conocer las diferentes propuestas y votar. A partir de aquí, (las fuerzas soberanistas) tenemos un inmenso terreno común por delante", ha dicho Maragall.

El dirigente republicano ha respondido así a los emplazamientos que se están sucediendo desde la recién constituida Crida Nacional per la República y desde el propio presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, para que las fuerzas independentistas se presenten juntas a las elecciones municipales en Barcelona.

Llamamiento a Torra y Puigdemont

En declaraciones a los periodistas, Maragall ha asegurado que "la ciudad saldría perdiendo" con "la uniformidad" de una sola lista y ha ironizado al asegurar que "ahora parece que la unidad estratégica del país sólo depende de lo que pasa en Barcelona".

En esta línea, ha instado a Torra, al expresident Carles Puigdemont y a la consellera de Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, a buscar una unidad estratégica a nivel de Catalunya entre todo el soberanismo, sobre la base que podrían representar al 80 % de los ciudadanos, y ha señalado que ERC está dispuesta a hacerlo.

