Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

ERC propone a BComú un gobierno proporcional a los resultados y sólo de las dos formaciones

Jordi Coronas, portavoz de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya en las negociaciones, ha apostado por un acuerdo sólo entre las dos formaciones, descartando a JxCat y también al PSC, partido al que los comuns quieren incluir.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 3
El portavoz de ERC para las negociaciones, Jordi Coronas.- EP

El portavoz de ERC para las negociaciones, Jordi Coronas.- EP

ERC ha propuesto a BComú articular un Gobierno municipal proporcional a los resultados –cada uno tiene diez concejales–, ha explicado el portavoz de las negociaciones republicano, Jordi Coronas, que ha apostado por un acuerdo sólo entre las dos formaciones, descartando a JxCat y también al PSC, partido al que los comuns quieren incluir.

Preguntado en declaraciones a los medios tras una reunión con BComú, Coronas ha asegurado que los comuns no han pedido que la Alcaldía sea para la alcaldesa en funciones, Ada Colau, y ha sostenido que "la legitimidad es de quien gana las elecciones, y ha sido ERC y Ernest Maragall".

Sobre la posibilidad de que Colau acuerde un gobierno con el PSC y sea alcaldesa con los votos también de BCN Canvi-Cs, ha dicho que ERC también recibió presiones para evitar que Colau fuera alcaldesa hace cuatro años pero que descartaron cualquier pacto con PP y Cs, y ha confiado en que Colau también rechace ahora esta opción "por coherencia ideológica".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad