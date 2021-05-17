BARCELONA
ERC y JxCat han cerrado un principio de acuerdo para desencallar la investidura de Pere Aragonès, formar un gobierno de coalición y evitar así la repetición de las elecciones en Catalunya.
Según ha informado ERC, los dos partidos han intensificado los contactos este fin de semana y han llegado a un preacuerdo tras dos nuevas reuniones entre el secretario general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, y el coordinador nacional de Esquerra y candidato a la investidura, Pere Aragonès.
El acuerdo llega tras el intento de mediación de la CUP para que ambas formaciones acercaran posiciones y la presión ejercida por ANC y Òmnium, que exigían a las dos principales formaciones independentistas que asumieran su responsabilidad y formaran gobierno.
(Habrá ampliación)
