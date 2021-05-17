Estás leyendo: ERC y JxCat acuerdan desencallar la investidura y formar un Govern de coalición

Los dos partidos han intensificado los contactos este fin de semana y han llegado a un preacuerdo tras dos nuevas reuniones entre el secretario general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, y el candidato a la investidura de ERC, Pere Aragonès.

El candidato de ERC a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (d) conversa con la presidenta del Parlamento de Cataluña, Laura Borràs (i), en presencia del ex presidente del parlament y diputado Roger Torrent (c) tras asistir al acto en el que el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, presenta los ejes estratégicos de la entidad para los próximos años. Quique Garcia / EFE

BARCELONA

ERC y JxCat han cerrado un principio de acuerdo para desencallar la investidura de Pere Aragonès, formar un gobierno de coalición y evitar así la repetición de las elecciones en Catalunya.

Según ha informado ERC, los dos partidos han intensificado los contactos este fin de semana y han llegado a un preacuerdo tras dos nuevas reuniones entre el secretario general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, y el coordinador nacional de Esquerra y candidato a la investidura, Pere Aragonès.

El acuerdo llega tras el intento de mediación de la CUP para que ambas formaciones acercaran posiciones y la presión ejercida por ANC y Òmnium, que exigían a las dos principales formaciones independentistas que asumieran su responsabilidad y formaran gobierno.

