Actúa Errejón rechaza que el partido de Gaspar Llamazares y Baltasar Garzón se integre en Más Madrid 

El equipo del candidato a la Comunidad dan por zanjadas las conversaciones con Actúa y aseguran que los esfuerzos se centrarán en conseguir acuerdos con Podemos, IU y Equo. 

Gaspar Llamazares y Baltasar Garzón durante un acto del partido políticos Actúa.- EFE/Archivo

Iñigo Errejón rechaza que Actúa, el partido liderado por Baltasar Garzón y Gaspar Llamazares, se integre en la plataforma de Más Madrid para las elecciones autonómicas de mayo. El candidato a la presidencia de la Comunidad quiere priorizar los acuerdos con el partido que fundó, Podemos, con IU y Equo. El 'no' decisivo ha llegado este miércoles, como ha avanzado eldiario.es y ha confirmado Público con fuentes del equipo de Errejón. 

Los dirigentes de Actúa ya habían mostrado su disposición a integrarse en Más Madrid para el Ayuntamiento, por lo que todo apuntaba que también intentarían integrarse en la plataforma en la Comunidad. Sin embargo, el equipo de Errejón ha cerrado las puertas a esta posibilidad. Hoy se ha celebrado una reunión a petición de Actúa a la que han acudido por parte del equipo de Errejón dos de sus negociadores, Pedro de Palacio y David Campo.

La respuesta del equipo del candidato ante la propuesta de Actúa de integrarse en la plataforma ha sido que 'no', dando por zanjadas las conversaciones. Para Errejón todavía hay margen de negociar con Podemos, IU y Equo y quiere centrar los esfuerzos en sumar fuerzas con estas organizaciones así como con la sociedad civil.

La entrada de Actúa en Más Madrid podía haber generado más tensión al escenario madrileño. Llamazares ha sido expedientado por IU y este lunes anunció que dejaba sus cargos en Asturias. Desde estatal acusan al exlíder de la organización de haber creado un partido para competir electoralmente contra IU. 

