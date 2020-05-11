madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha firmado este lunes con los líderes de las patronales CEOE y Cepyme y de los sindicatos UGT y CCOO un acuerdo con el que prorrogará los expedientes de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE) por fuerza mayor hasta el 30 de junio.
El acuerdo ha sido rubricado por el presidente de la patronal de las pymes (Cepyme), Gerardo Cuerva; el secretario general de UGT, Pepe Álvarez; el presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; el secretario general de CCOO, Unai Sordo; y, finalmente, por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
En la firma han estado presentes por parte del Ejecutivo el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias; la vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos y para la Digitalización, Nadia Calviño; la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero; la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz; y el ministro de Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá.
El acuerdo, que fue consensuado en la noche del jueves y sometido a los órganos directivos de los agentes sociales el viernes por la mañana, ha sido el fruto de semanas de difíciles negociaciones, con la posibilidad de que no fuera prorrogado el estado de alarma afectando a más de tres millones de trabajadores incluidos en ERTE de fuerza mayor.
