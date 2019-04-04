Público
EH Bildu La Ertzaintza retira los lazos amarillos de las ventanas de Bildu en el Parlamento vasco

La Presidencia recuerda que en la fachada del Parlamento no puede colocarse ningún elemento si no hay un acuerdo previo entre los grupos y entiende que los lazos amarillos vulneran la normativa porque son visibles desde el exterior.

Ertzainas retiran los lazos amarillos de las ventanas de Bildu en la Cámara vasca. | EFE

Los ertzainas responsables del equipo de seguridad del Parlamento Vasco han retirado los lazos amarillos colocados por EH Bildu en las ventanas de los despachos de este grupo que dan al exterior del edificio.

Los ertzainas han quitado también de la misma manera los carteles en defensa del acercamiento de los presos de ETA, en cumplimiento de la orden de la presidenta de la Cámara, Bajartxo Tejeria, que ha adoptado este jueves en una reunión extraordinaria de la Mesa de la institución.

La Presidencia recuerda que en la fachada del Parlamento no puede colocarse ningún elemento si no hay un acuerdo previo entre los grupos y entiende que los lazos amarillos vulneran la normativa porque son visibles desde el exterior y, por tanto, son parte de la fachada.

Fuentes de EH Bildu han explicado que los lazos se colocaron el pasado viernes "en el interior de las dependencias" del grupo, aunque al estar en las ventanas se pueden ver desde fuera. La coalición abertzale no ha obstaculizado la entrada de los ertzainas en su despacho y la retirada se ha producido con normalidad.

EH Bildu defiende la colocación de los lazos como "un ejercicio de solidaridad con los presos políticos catalanes" y considera que "no son ofensivos" por lo que no ve "ningún motivo para esta controversia".

