El escalofriante relato de los policías que hicieron frente a los asaltantes del Capitolio

Miembros del cuerpo han narrado con gran emoción la angustia que vivieron ese día cuando 800 personas entraron de forma violenta en el edificio.

Uno de los policías que defendió el Capitolio de los asaltantes
Uno de los policías que defendió el Capitolio de los asaltantes

Madrid

Actualizado:

Este lunes arrancó en la Cámara de Representantes, la comisión de investigación sobre el asalto al Capitolio del pasado mes de enero por parte de un grupo de seguidores del expresidente Trump.

Los primeros en declarar han sido cuatro policías que han narrado, con gran emoción, la angustia que vivieron ese día cuando 800 personas entraron de forma violenta en el edificio.

"Gritaban que debía ser ejecutado. Pensaba: 'así es como voy a morir'. Podía sentir cómo estaba perdiendo oxígeno, defendiendo esta entrada", narró el sargento Aquilino Gonell de la Policía del Capitolio.

Su compañero también fue atacado por los asaltantes: "Escuchaba cómo coreaban: 'Mátalo con su propia pistola'. Todavía puedo ir esas palabras". El crudo relato de una violencia extrema por parte de los seguidores de Donald Trump.

"Si contratan a un sicario y mata a alguien, va a la cárcel el asesino, pero también la persona que lo contrató", dice unos de los policías, exigiendo responsabilidades. "La indiferencia mostrada ante nuestros compañeros en vergonzosa", comenta otra persona del cuerpo. 

Más de tres horas de sesión, para arrojar un poco de luz a un ataque sin precedentes. 

