madrid
El anuncio de Felipe VI de manifestar su intención de renunciar a la herencia del rey emérito y de retirarle la asignación constitucional, lejos de alejar el foco de la Corona, ha puesto en alerta a una parte importante de las formaciones con representación parlamentaria. Hasta ocho partidos mantienen contactos para "encontrar vías de investigación efectivas" relativas a las informaciones publicadas en los últimos días sobre Juan Carlos I y sobre el actual monarca, su hijo Felipe de Borbón.
Así lo ha avanzado una de estas formaciones, ERC, cuyo portavoz en la Cámara Baja, Gabriel Rufián, ha mantenido conversaciones con Unidas Podemos, JxCat, PNV, Bildu, Más País, CUP y el BNG para abordar el asunto, sobre todo después de que PSOE, PP y Vox vetaran en la Mesa del Congreso la apertura de una comisión de investigación sobre las finanzas del rey emérito.
((Habrá ampliación))
