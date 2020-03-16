Estás leyendo: Casi una decena de partidos buscarán "vías efectivas de investigación" de las finanzas de la Corona

Escándalo en la Casa Real Casi una decena de partidos buscarán "vías efectivas de investigación" de las finanzas de la Corona

Unidas Podemos, ERC, JxCat, PNV, Bildu, Más País, CUP y BNG mantienen conversaciones con el fin de encontrar fórmulas para investigar las finanzas de Casa Real. "No basta con la renuncia individual a la herencia. Hay que investigar el origen del dinero, los negocios y obviamente depurar la responsabilidad hasta las últimas consecuencias", avanzan desde ERC.

Letizia, Felipe VI y el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, en una foto de archivo. / EFE
madrid

El anuncio de Felipe VI de manifestar su intención de renunciar a la herencia del rey emérito y de retirarle la asignación constitucional, lejos de alejar el foco de la Corona, ha puesto en alerta a una parte importante de las formaciones con representación parlamentaria. Hasta ocho partidos mantienen contactos para "encontrar vías de investigación efectivas" relativas a las informaciones publicadas en los últimos días sobre Juan Carlos I y sobre el actual monarca, su hijo Felipe de Borbón.

Así lo ha avanzado una de estas formaciones, ERC, cuyo portavoz en la Cámara Baja, Gabriel Rufián, ha mantenido conversaciones con Unidas Podemos, JxCat, PNV, Bildu, Más País, CUP y el BNG para abordar el asunto, sobre todo después de que PSOE, PP y Vox vetaran en la Mesa del Congreso la apertura de una comisión de investigación sobre las finanzas del rey emérito.

