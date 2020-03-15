madridActualizado:
La decisión del rey Felipe VI de renunciar a la herencia de 65 millones de euros que le dejó su padre, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, a quien también le ha retirado la asignación que recibe de los Presupuestos de la Casa Real, no hará cambiar los planes del PSOE en su posición sobre este asunto, que seguirá siendo la misma que hasta ahora.
Así, según fuentes consultadas de la dirección socialista, sobre la decisión del rey Felipe VI sólo quieren manifestar su "máximo respeto" y no quieren añadir nada más. Esto, además, no supondrá cambiar su posición en torno a la comisión de investigación que han pedido en reiteradas ocasiones varios grupos parlamentarios.
Esta fuentes reiteran que los socialistas siguen el criterio de los letrados de la Cámara Baja que, de forma inequívoca, mantiene que no es constitucional abrir una investigación sobre el rey emérito por tener inmunidad en el momento de los hechos que se están investigando. En este sentido, el PSOE añade que la investigación judicial sí seguirá su curso.
La decisión del rey ha sido tomada tras conocerse que la fiscalía suiza está investigando un supuesto regalo de 65 millones de euros del rey emérito Juan Carlos I a su ex amiga Corina Larsen. Esto motivó una petición de varios grupos de la oposición para investigar en el Parlamento estos hecho, lo que fue rechazado por PSOE, PP y Vox apoyándose en el informe de los letrado.
El Gobierno no se ha pronunciado oficialmente sobre la decisión del jefe del Estado, pese a que varios periodistas formularon preguntas en torno a la valoración que hacía el Ejecutivo sobre el comunicado emitido por la Casa Real, durante la conferencia de prensa virtual que celebraron anoche cuatro ministros del Gobierno para informar sobre el coronavirus. Las preguntas no fueron trasladadas a los ministros por la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación.
