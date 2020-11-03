madridActualizado:
La Fiscal General del Estado, Dolores Delgado, ha dictado este martes un decreto según el cual la Fiscalía contra la Corrupción y la Criminalidad Organizada deberá remitir con efectos inmediatos a la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo las diligencias de una investigación en la que se encuentra involucrado el rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, que goza de la condición de aforado ante el Tribunal Supremo. La Fiscalía General del Estado también ha puesto en conocimiento del Delegado de Protección de Datos una posible fuga de información.
Dicha Fiscalía asume así la investigación abierta por Anticorrupción al constatar que una de llas personas involucradas es Juan Carlos de Borbón. No es la primera vez que esto sucede. La Fiscalía del Supremo ya asumió la investigación a Juan Carlos I por el AVE a La Meca el pasado mes de junio.
Estas nuevas pesquisas también quedan así en manos del fiscal de Sala Jefe de lo Penal, Juan Ignacio Campos, especialista en delitos económicos, para que junto con los fiscales que designe, continúen la investigación iniciada por Anticorrupción.
(Habrá ampliación)
