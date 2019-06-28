Público
España 2000 Los ultraderechistas de España 2000 cuelgan una bandera con el lema 'Orgullo Hetero' en el ayuntamiento de València

La pancarta ha permanecido durante unos segundos en la fachada de la casa consistorial por encima de la pancarta que la corporación municipal ha colocado con motivo del Día del Orgullo LGTBI.

Miembros de España 2000 en el balcón del Ayuntamiento de València | Twitter

El partido de extrema derecha España 2000 ha reivindicado en València el día del "Orgullo Hetero" con una pancarta con la bandera de España, que ha permanecido durante unos segundos en la fachada de la casa consistorial por encima de la pancarta que la corporación municipal ha colocado con motivo del Día del Orgullo LGTBI.

Pese a que la formación no tiene representación en el Ayuntamiento de València, el Ejectuvo de Ribó permite el libre acceso al balcón del consistorio.

"Lejos de lo que algunos puedan pensar, no se pretende ni juzgar ni menoscabar los derechos de nadie, evidentemente tampoco se quiere discriminar a ningún colectivo por su condición sexual, tan solo se quiere dejar patente el orgullo de la mayoría de personas por sentirnos heterosexuales, es decir, nos sentimos congratulados porque nuestra inclinación sexual obedece a los cánones más epistemológicos de la naturaleza humana", han manifestado desde la formación.

