El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José Luis Calama ha citado a la presidenta del Banco Santander Ana Botín y al exministro de Economía Luis de Guindos para que ambos declaren en calidad de testigo en la causa que investiga las dos últimas gestiones del Banco Popular.
En sendas providencias con fecha de este martes, el titular del juzgado central de Instrucción número 4 emplaza a ambos a comparecer en las instancias judiciales. No obstante, entre las dos comparecencias habrá casi dos meses de diferencia, respondiendo primero De Guindos a las preguntas del juez el próximo dos de abril.
No será la primera vez que el exministro de Mariano Rajoy testifique por lo sucedido con una entidad bancaria bajo su mandato. En enero ya declaró por videoconferencia en el juicio por la salida a Bolsa de Bankia. De Guindos realizará de nuevo su declaración por videoconferencia desde Frankfurt, sede del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), del que es vicepresidente.
El turno de Botín llegará el 28 de mayo. El magistrado Calama también ha llamado a declarar al que fuera presidente de la entidad en España cuando el banco acometió la operación de compra del Popular por uno euro en 2017, Rodrigo Echenique. Ambas comparecencias, explica el juez, han sido solicitadas por una de las acusaciones particulares.
