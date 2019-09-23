España aportará 150 millones de euros al Fondo Verde del Clima de la ONU

España aportará 150 millones de euros en los próximos cuatro años al Fondo Verde Para el Clima de Naciones Unidas, el principal mecanismo financiero para apoyar acciones de mitigación y adaptación al cambio climático en los países en desarrollo.
El país además ratificará la enmienda de Kigali, una modificación del Protocolo de Montreal firmada en 2016 y que requiere que los países reduzcan la producción y el consumo proyectados de hidrofluorocarbonos (HFC) en más del 80% durante los próximos 30 años. Y además habrá una aportación de dos millones de euros al Fondo de Adaptación en el marco de la Convención del Clima.
En el Gobierno consideran que los 150 millones que va a aportar España para el Fondo Verde son una cantidad importante, y admiten que hay países que ponen más, pero subrayan que ésta es la aportación que se puede hacer en un momento como el actual, con un presupuesto prorrogado.
Fuentes del Ejecutivo destacan por eso el esfuerzo hecho en este momento y recuerdan que sigue habiendo potencias importantes, como Estados Unidos y Brasil, que no hacen aportación ninguna. Durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, España se comprometió en 2014 a una aportación de 120 millones al Fondo Verde.
