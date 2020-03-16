Estás leyendo: España cierra sus fronteras terrestres salvo a españoles, residentes y trabajadores transfronterizos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La crisis del coronavirus España cierra sus fronteras terrestres salvo a españoles, residentes y trabajadores transfronterizos

"A partir de las 12 horas de esta noche, solo podrán entrar ciudadanos españoles", dijo Marlaska. "Las restricciones de entrada no tendrán efecto en el transporte de mercancías", añadió el ministro, en rueda de prensa desde La Moncloa.

Marlaska pone al servicio de los sanitarios a todas las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado
El ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, en una imagen de archivo.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

sevilla

Actualizado:

raúl bocanegra

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska anunció este lunes que "el Gobierno de España ha acordado restablecer los controles de fronteras terrestres españolas". "A partir de las 12 horas de esta noche, solo podrán entrar ciudadanos españoles", dijo Marlaska. 

"Las restricciones de entrada no tendrán efecto en el transporte de mercancías", debido al impacto que podría tener en la economía, añadió el ministro, en una rueda de prensa virtual desde el Palacio de La Moncloa. Tampoco afectará al personal diplomático extranjero, por desplazamientos de trabajo. Se prevé permitir el cruce también por otros motivos de fuerza mayor. La decisión se ha anunciado después de que Grande-Marlaska mantuviera hoy un consejo de ministros de la UE de Sanidad y de Interior.

La decisión supone la activación del artículo 28 del código de fronteras fruto del Tratado de Schengen, que permite este tipo de decisiones en "situaciones como la actual", según dijo el ministro. De momento, la decisión se refiere a frontera terrestre. La aérea y la marítima siguen como estaban. Eso sí, el ministro no descartó nada al respecto. 

Grande-Marlaska aseguró en varias ocasiones que el objetivo de esta y de las demás medidas tomadas era "doblegar la curva". "Vamos a proteger la seguridad y la salud de todos nosotros y a contener la expansión del coronavirus", agregó el ministro.

Preguntado por el cómo se van a cerrar las fronteras y si van a participar el Ejército, el ministro no descartó nada: "Se va a estudiar. Tenemos una coordinación magnífica" en el Gobierno, dijo. La ministra de Defensa es Margarita Robles

El Gobierno español había adelantado este domingo a Portugal y a Francia que esta decisión era muy probable, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, habló con el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, y el primer ministro de Portugal, Antonio Costa.

El ministro fue preguntado además por la idea de Vox de enviar a Marruecos a sus ciudadanos, y despejó el tema con seriedad. Nosotros nos preocupamos de la salud del conjunto de los ciudadanos que se encuentran en España. Nos encargamos de todos. Nuestras relaciones con Marruecos son importantes. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú