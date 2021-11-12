Estás leyendo: España es el primer país en solicitar a Bruselas los fondos europeos de recuperación: 10.000 millones de euros

España es el primer país en solicitar a Bruselas los fondos europeos de recuperación: 10.000 millones de euros

"Evaluaremos y decidiremos rápido", ha asegurado Ursula von der Leyen. El Gobierno espera que el desembolso llegue antes de que termine el año.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, durante una rueda de prensa, a 21 de agosto de 2021.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, durante una rueda de prensa, a 21 de agosto de 2021. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

España es el primer país que ha solicitado a la Comisión Europea el desembolso del primer tramo del fondo de recuperación, que llega a los 10.000 millones de euros. La presidenta Ursula von der Leyen lo ha anunciado por las redes sociales. "Evaluaremos y decidiremos rápido", ha explicado.

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ha dado este paso después de haber firmado con el Ejecutivo comunitario un documento técnico que estipula cómo se debe verificar el cumplimiento de cada compromiso adquirido.

Así, el primer desembolso depende de que España cumpla con 52 hitos y objetivos. El Gobierno los ha asegurado, por lo que cree que el dinero puede llegar antes de que finalice el año. El plazo, sin embargo, se puede extender. La Comisión tiene hasta dos meses para posicionarse, y luego el Consejo –los 27 Gobiernos de los Estados miembros– hasta un mes.

Este tramo de 10.000 millones se unirá al anticipo de 9.000 millones que Bruselas dio en agosto.

Bruselas ha impuesto varios requisitos a España para firmar el documento técnico que permite que se pida este desembolso. Entre ellos,  alargar el número de años para calcular las pensiones, lo que implica un nuevo recorte de las mismas. También se han incluido varias medidas de modernización de la Administración, entre ellas la normativa para reducir la temporalidad en el sector público, así como otras cuestiones como la introducción de la tasa digital, el gravamen sobre transacciones financieras o modificaciones corto plazo en el impuesto de sociedades y de impuestos indirectos.

