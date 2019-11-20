Público
'La España que reúne' Joaquín Leguina y Nicolás Redondo, entre los firmantes de un manifiesto contra el Gobierno de PSOE y Podemos

Los antiguos dirigentes socialistas firman, junto a otras 300 personas, un manifiesto titulado 'La España que reúne', promovido por fundadores de Ciudadanos, exdirigentes del PSOE e intelectuales, y anunciado el pasado 30 de octubre, antes de las elecciones del 10-N.

Joaquín Leguina, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

La vieja guardia del PSOE se resiste con uñas y dientes al pacto con Podemos. Los exdirigentes Joaquín Leguina y Nicolás Redondo, fuera de cargos orgánicos dentro del PSOE desde hace años, firman, junto a otras 300 personas, un manifiesto titulado La España que reúnepromovido por fundadores de Ciudadanos, exdirigentes del PSOE e intelectuales, y anunciado el pasado 30 de octubre, antes de las elecciones del 10-N, para pedir un acuerdo entre PP, PSOE y Ciudadanos en lugar de un Gobierno entre PSOE y Podemos, según una información firmada por Gabriel Sanz en Vozpópuli.

De acuerdo con esta información, "entre los 300 firmantes" del manifiesto, además de Leguina y Redondo, "ya han comprometido el fundador de Ciudadanos Francesc de Carreras y el filósofo Fernando Savater y Manuel Valls". 

Entre los firmantes socialistas de ese manifiesto figura también el expresidente socialista de la Junta de Andalucía entre 1984 y 1990, José Rodríguez de la Borbolla, "crítico desde hace años con el entreguismo del PSOE de Sánchez al PSC y muy vinculado a la secretaria general del todopoderoso PSOE-A, Susana Díaz", según el periodista de Vozpópuli.

