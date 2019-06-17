La española Iratxe García, nueva presidenta de grupo socialdemócrata en la Eurocámara

La eurodiputada socialista española Iratxe García Pérez será la nueva presidenta de la Alianza de Socialistas y Demócratas (S&D) en el Parlamento Europeo (PE) después de que su único competidor por el puesto, el alemán Udo Bullmann, se haya retirado de la carrera este lunes.
Estaba previsto que la votación tuviera lugar el 18 de junio pero, tras la retirada del único competidor por el puesto, la parlamentaria española recibirá este martes el respaldo de las delegaciones socialistas.
Bullmann anunció la retirada de su candidatura en una carta al resto de los miembros de las delegaciones nacionales del partido, en la que afeó que el debate sobre el liderazgo de la formación no haya sido "más visionario y basado en contenido que condicionado por la nacionalidad".
El alemán llevaba 14 meses al frente del grupo socialdemócrata en la Eurocámara, aunque tras las elecciones europeas el Partido Socialdemócrata alemán (SPD), del que procede, había perdido peso en el grupo tras caer de 27 a 16 escaños.
El PSOE español, por su parte, se ha convertido tras los comicios en la delegación más numerosa del grupo socialista en el Parlamento Europeo, al que aporta 20 de sus 153 eurodiputados.
Iratxe García, eurodiputada desde 2004, había mantenido varios contactos con otras delegaciones nacionales para buscar su apoyo ante la votación de este martes, y tenía ya el respaldo de la delegación portuguesa, entre otras.
La parlamentaria de Valladolid se convierte así en la segunda socialista española en representar al máximo nivel a su familia política en la Eurocámara, tras el mandato de Enrique Barón Crespo entre 1999 y 2004 como presidente del grupo de la Alianza de Socialistas y Demócratas.
