La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre ha asegurado que irá a declarar "con mucho gusto" para defender su inocencia y ha negado cualquier vinculación con la trama Púnica, al señalar que el contenido del auto por el que se le imputa es "completamente falso" en lo referente a ella.

"Me he enterado por los medios de que el juez me cita a declarar como investigada", ha indicado la exdirigente conservadora en un texto remitido a Europa Press y en el que ha señalado que aún no le ha llegado la citación del juez para prestar declaración como investigada.

Así, ha insistido en que el contenido conocido en los medios sobre el auto de imputado es "completamente falso" a lo que ella se refiere y se muestra dispuesta a declarar y colaborar con la Justicia para defender su inocencia.

Junto a Aguirre, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha imputado a la también expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes por la presunta financiación irregular del PP regional.

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 ha citado a Cifuentes el día 1 de octubre y a Aguirre el 18 de ese mismo mes, relanzando así la investigación del caso Púnica y, concretamente, de la pieza que indaga en si el PP que presidió Aguirre se financió ilegalmente las campañas electorales de 2007, 2008 y 2011.

La investigación se inició en 2014 tras el hallazgo de una agenda del ex secretario general del PP de Madrid Francisco Granados, considerado el cabecilla de la trama Púnica, en la que pueden leerse unas siglas junto a determinadas cantidades de dinero. Se investiga si estas letras pertenecen a presuntos donantes del PP regional que habrían sufragado las campañas electorales a cambio de adjudicaciones públicas, algo que este investigado siempre ha negado.