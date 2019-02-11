Esperanza Aguirre e Ignacio González se reencuentran en el juicio por el espionaje político en Madrid

Los expresidentes de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre e Ignacio González se reencontrarán este lunes en el juicio que celebra la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid por el caso del espionaje político en Madrid, donde ambos están citados a testificar uno detrás de otro.
Los exdirigentes conservadores coincidirán en esta sede judicial y se cruzarán previsiblemente en los pasillos. Este viernes ya testificaron en la vista oral Alfredo Prada y Francisco Granados, quien negó haber recibido quejas de dos acusados acerca de las supuestas órdenes ilegales que les dio el exdirector de Seguridad Sergio Gamón para hacer los seguimientos a determinados políticos del PP.
Primero está citado este lunes ante la Sección Quinta Ignacio González, quien ha sido señalado por dos de los acusados como la persona que instigó los seguimientos a Alfredo Prada, Manuel Cobo y Cristina Cifuentes.
En la Comisión de Investigación, González sostuvo que las vigilancias eran "absolutamente falsas" y retó al exvicealcalde de Madrid Manuel Cobo a presentar pruebas para reforzar su denuncia.
Sobre el caso, Aguirre manifestó en varias ocasiones que "jamás" ordenó y ni "mucho menos" consistió esos seguimientos en el caso de que se hubieran producido. "Si pasó, que caiga sobre los responsables todo el peso de la Ley", afirmaba la expresidenta regional, quien abrió una investigación interna cuando estaba al frente del PP de Madrid.
Además, la exlíder de los 'populares' madrileños solía recalcar que en los meses en los que Prada sufrió las vigilancias, marzo, mayo y abril de 2008, el exdiputado era "el más aguirrista de todos los aguirristas". "Siempre he dicho que había otras razones en estas actividades", afirmó.
