Esperanza Aguirre: "No me parecería mal que el PP se abstuviera para que gobernara el PSOE"

"A mí no me parecería tan mal que se abstuviera el Partido Popular, pero esto sí que es personal", así se expresó anoche la exlíder del PP de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre en La Sexta Noche. "Yo lo veo posible, ¿por qué no? el PSOE se abstuvo para que gobernara Rajoy", continuó Aguirre.
A cambio de este apoyo le pediría Sánchez que "no hiciera más cesiones a los independentistas y a que no pactara con Podemos", ha sentenciado Esperanza Aguirre.
Al ser preguntada sobre si le ha comunicado su opinión al Presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, Aguirre ha dicho que no, pero que lo hará próximamente.
