Una filtración de la documentación de Luis Bárcenas, tesorero del PP desde 1993 hasta 2009, a la que ha tenido acceso El País, confirma una exclusiva desvelada por Público hace diez años, en las que se aseguraba que el partido tenía caja b en Madrid desde, al menos, 2003.
Ese año, el PSOE ganaba las elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid con Rafael Simancas como candidato, pero dos diputados socialistas no apoyaron la investidura. Ese giro de los acontecimientos, aún sin explicación, derivó en una repetición electoral que acabó ganando con mayoría absoluta Esperanza Aguirre.
La documentación publicada demuestra que ya desde esa campaña electoral de Esperanza Aguirre, el PP de Madrid habría financiado la caja b del partido mediante gastos ocultados al Tribunal de Cuentas, así como aportaciones de empresarios que conseguían adjudicaciones públicas o pagos de fundaciones.
Esta información, por tanto, demuestra que la presunta financiación ilegal del partido se habría llevado a cabo desde, al menos, 2003, y no desde 2007, fecha que se tenía en cuenta hasta ahora y que servía como punto de partida para investigar la trama Púnica.
